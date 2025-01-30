Bron Breakker Reaches 100 Days As WWE Intercontinental Champion

Bron Breakker has rapidly ascended the ranks of WWE since signing with the company a few years ago and making his debut on NXT. During his time on the brand, he became a two-time NXT Champion and also held the Tag Team Titles.

Now a member of the Raw roster, Breakker won his first main roster championship at SummerSlam in August, defeating Sami Zayn to capture the Intercontinental Title. He later lost the championship to Jey Uso on Raw but reclaimed it in late October.

Since regaining the title, Breakker has successfully defended it multiple times. In November, he retained against Sheamus via disqualification on Raw, then secured a victory at Survivor Series in a triple-threat match against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus. His most recent title defenses include a win over Kaiser on the December 16th episode of Raw and another against Sheamus at Saturday Night’s Main Event last week.

As of January 29th, Breakker has officially reached 100 days as Intercontinental Champion. Up next, he is set to compete in this Saturday’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.