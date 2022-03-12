Bron Breakker Speaks Out On Possibly Going To WWE’s Main Roster

WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s focused on taking one day at a time, and is not worried about a main roster call-up. Breakker dropped the NXT Title to Dolph Ziggler at NXT Roadblock this past Tuesday, which came one night after he made his RAW in-ring debut, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa for a win over Ziggler and Robert Roode. Breakker spoke with DallasNews.com’s Joey Hayden the morning after the title loss, and commented on what it was like being in Cleveland for his RAW debut.

“It was great, man. It was crazy. Just such a great honor for me to be able to go up and be a part of that – get to watch so many great superstars perform, and just see how great those performers are up there on the red brand. Like I said, it was a huge opportunity for me to learn and to improve as a superstar,” Breakker said.

Breakker’s RAW debut and NXT Title loss came after weeks of working with veterans like Ciampa, Ziggler, Roode, and even Santos Escobar. He was asked what it was like working with so many top veteran talents.

“It’s been a great experience. I’m learning so much about business, being a better worker and I’m learning a ton of great information. Couldn’t be more happy to be in the learning position that I’m in. I just can’t wait to see what the future holds,” he said.

Breakker has been rumored for a main roster call-up in the near future, and his NXT Title loss added to that speculation. Breakker asked if he thinks a call-up is on the way, and if he ever thinks about his future in that way, or if he stays more streamlined.

“Nah, I’m focused on my day-to-day, what’s going on. Take it a day at a time,” Breakker said. “I’m not thinking about that. Just focused – I was focused on being the best NXT champion that I could possibly be, you know, and now the focus is to redeem myself and try to earn it back at some point in time. Get back in the title picture at some point in time. Yeah, I don’t focus on that.”