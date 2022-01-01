Bron Breakker Speaks Out On Recent Changes To NXT Locker Room, His WWE Future

Bron Breakker recently spoke with Yahoo’s Anthony Sulla-Heffinger to promote Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special, where he will challenge NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the main event. Below are a few highlights:

Recent changes in the NXT locker room:

“Obviously things have changed a little bit in NXT 2.0 and a new crop of talent coming along, but the locker room is great. The quality of people that we have is fantastic. I can’t say enough good things about the people we have. They are professionals, they are great sports entertainers. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”

Where he sees himself in the future with WWE:

“Obviously the goal is to make it to the main roster, go up and perform. Time will tell, but my long-term goal is to be on a WrestleMania card and be a reliable talent for this company, be a good soldier, someone they can count on, an ambassador to set an example for young people and be a great representation of what WWE is about.”