Bron Breakker Talks Keeping Some of The Steiner Brothers Style, Being Old School, More

Bron Breakker recently spoke with Yahoo’s Anthony Sulla-Heffinger to promote Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special, where he will challenge NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the main event. Below are a few highlights:

Bron and WWE taking a different approach over inheriting the name of his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner:

“The idea of Bron Breakker, the character, it’s a lot of who I am, there’s a lot of reality in it. The idea came from when I was playing football in college and a little bit in the pros, when I blocked people I just wanted to break them in half. That was my mentality. I was a hard-hitting guy who loved doing the dirty work. I thought that if I used to do it in football, I could build the character around it.”

Keeping some of the signature Steiner Brothers style such as his gear and the Rick Steiner dog bark:

“As far as me standing on my own, everybody knows who my dad and uncle are and what they did in their careers. It’s no secret. I feel like I am making a name for myself separate from all of that and building something here that stands on its own.”

His work ethic and old school mentality:

“I am always trying to find ways that I can be better, or more entertaining. I have an old school mentality and I think that’s what it comes down to. I am a humble human being, very focused on my work and my craft and trying to be better. It’s what I’m about, the work. I have a goal in sight, to be one of the best, if not the best performers in the world one day. It starts with every time I step foot in the building, how I present myself, how I want to be perceived.”