Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes II Set For NXT Battleground 2023

It looks like Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker are gonna run it back.

Following his successful title defense over Grayson Waller at the NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 themed event on Tuesday night, Hayes jumped on the microphone and made it clear that he wants to have another championship clash with former title-holder Breakker.

Hayes called out Breakker after the win, which led to the former champion hitting the ring from behind and laying a savage attack on Hayes and Trick Williams, including a Steiner Recliner and a spear through the NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 set.

The Hayes-Breakker II showdown for the NXT Championship is scheduled to take place at the NXT Battleground 2023 special event scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.