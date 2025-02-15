Bron Breakker Weighs In On A Possible Match With John Cena

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on various topics, including potentially facing John Cena during the 16-time World Champion’s 2025 retirement tour.

Breakker said, “I just don’t think it’s very wise for John Cena. A lot of things have changed since SummerSlam. I know this is John’s farewell tour, and it’s his last year, and everyone’s celebrating the last year of John Cena, but if he wants to make it to the end of that year or make it to the end of this run, he probably just stay away from me. I wouldn’t want to face me. If I was him and was 47 years old, I would not want to face me.”

