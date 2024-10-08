Bronson Reed Addresses The “Viral” Moments From His Feud With Braun Strowman In WWE

Bronson Reed spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his feud with Braun Strowman in WWE. Here are the highlights.

If he planned for the Braun Strowman segments to go viral:

“No, I don’t think so. I was excited to be able to work with Braun. I think there was a natural chemistry there, we have maybe touched one time before in the Andre the Giant battle royal last year. And I was like, Oh, we could do something there with me and him. But then it’s like, what do you do? And then Hunter obviously had great vision for things, came up with the car angle and everything. And then once we were filming that, it’s in the moment, I was like, Okay, this is gonna be cool. I think people were gonna really respond to this. And then it ended up being WWE’s most viral moment of the week. I think it got almost 13 million views across social media platforms. So it worked.”

Not being able to practice the segments:

“It’s one of those things. The car’s there and it’s like, if we practice it, we’re going to destroy the car. So it just has to be [there and then] and that’s also, was all one live take as well. Some people thought that maybe we stopped recording that earlier in the day or something, and then did the rest live? And I was like, No, that’s all one continuous thing, everything me and Braun’s done has been live.”

How matches are different if the opponent is bigger:

“I think pacing is a little different. If it’s two big guys we can’t be running around doing stuff like that. Obviously, everything that we endure, every punch from someone that big is different to a punch from someone smaller, and I think that’s a problem. I’m not calling anyone out, but in our business now, a lot of people will sell things the same for every single person. So they will wrestle someone, say Akira Tozawa, who’s great, but I’m not going to sell for Akira Tozawa the same way I’d sell for Braun Strowman. But there are people in our business now because they’re so used to just to doing whatever the way they sell, yeah, that’s how they sell. And it’s like, no, you need to change your [style], every match should be different.”

Throwing a “fan” at Strowman:

“Yeah, he had a Yeet shirt on [laughs]. I mean, I didn’t expect that one to be as viral as it is. That actually got the most views out of everything from that most recent match we did. I thought maybe going through the wall would be more viral, but it was hit with a fan getting thrown. I think because people just aren’t expecting it, again, yeah, you know he’s doing his train thing, and then out of nowhere, you just see some guy coming to screen.”



(quotes courtesy of ChrisVanVliet.com)