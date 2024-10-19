Bronson Reed Aims For His Own Sneaker Deal After Roman Reigns: ‘That’s My All-Time Goal’

WWE star Bronson Reed appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics, including how he is a sneaker collector.

Reed said, “I’ve always been a sneaker head, my whole life, now it’s become the culture in pro wrestling. Everyone, even if you don’t particularly like sneakers, I see people in Jordan 1s and I’m like, ‘Oh cool.’ I’ve said it backstage to a few guys and they’re just like, ‘I got them because I think that’s what you have to do.’ It’s like the Zubaz back in the day with the boys. I wear the Dunk Low Pandas all the time. They’re like my go to beater shoe.”

On how he wants his own sneaker deal:

“Roman Reigns has a deal with Jordan. That’s my all-time goal with sneakers. Get the Dunk Low Tsunamis.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)