Bronson Reed Already Has Ring Gear Ready For 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE star “Big” Bronson Reed spoke with Matt Bingham of Z93 on a number of topics, including his MF DOOM-inspired ring gear that he wore at Crown Jewel.

Reed said, “I’m a huge hip-hop fan. I sort of like to bleed in, like things that I like within my everyday life, like pop culture and stuff into my wrestling. You’re right, having attire can be sort of a representation of that. I have a friend back home who’s an artist in Australia, and he designs all my singlets. I said, ‘Let’s do an MF DOOM one.’ He made it MF Reed, and it was Operation DOOMsday for Seth Rollins. So it was very cool.”

On his ring gear ideas for the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE and WrestleMania 41:

“I do. I actually have a few [gear ideas he’s working on]. I have one already ready for Royal Rumble. I’m sort of thinking about ‘Mania gear as well. But I don’t want to spoil anything. I like these things to be a surprise.”

You can check out Reed’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)