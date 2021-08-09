Bronson Reed Breaks His Silence In Regards To Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bronson Reed was one of the 13 WWE NXT stars released from the company on Friday. On Sunday afternoon, Reed issued a statement on Twitter regarding his departure from WWE:

“I’ve had some time to reflect and process what has happened. I was very shocked, very upset. This doesn’t just affect me, it affects my wife as well and we are here in a foreign country but my wife is a super positive person and she has kept me positive as well. I’m just very thankful, you know, the love and support that I’ve received online is just incredible. I was tending on Twitter. It means a lot to me.

I did want to thank NXT, Hunter [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] for believing in me. I want to thank all the coaches – Terry Taylor, Scotty 2 Hotty, Norman Smiley, Steve Corino, all those guys I learned a lot from. I wanted to thank all of the boys backstage as well. It was a great locker room to be a part of. I am staying positive and I do believe I am, bar none, the best super heavyweight in the world. I’ll continue to prove that. As they say, one door closes and another one opens. For me, MANY doors are open and it’s just about which one I want to walk through.”