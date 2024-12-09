Bronson Reed Breaks Silence After Suffering A Broken Foot At WWE Survivor Series

Bronson Reed has broken his silence on his impending surgery that will keep him out of play for several months.

Reed, as previously revealed by PWInsider.com, will have surgery for his broken foot this week. The injury occurred during the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, which included a main event with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and CM Punk defeating The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Reed in WarGames.

Reed took to Twitter/X to discuss the injury before undergoing surgery. Reed wrote, “I believe that in this business, you have to keep evolving. This is just another time to do so. Your outlook on situations can make or break you. My spirit is unbreakable.”

Reed will be pulled from the upcoming house events where he was supposed to face Seth Rollins in steel cage battles as part of the company’s post-holiday program.

We wish him rapid recovery.

https://x.com/BRONSONISHERE/status/1866027417401254398