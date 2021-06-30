Bronson Reed Comments On Losing The NXT North American Championship & Apologizes

Bronson Reed took to Twitter last night and issued a statement on losing the NXT North American Championship to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on last night’s show.

Reed apologized to his wife, family, friends & fans. He wrote the following-

“My fans, my friends, my family. My wife. I failed you. I’m sorry. Now what? @WWENXT”

Reed has been rumored for a main roster call up to RAW or SmackDown and this could be a sign that WWE already has plans for him to come to the main roster. No other details are available as of now but stay tuned to PWMania for the latest news.

Here is Reed’s full tweet-