Bronson Reed Confirms He Is Set To Undergo Surgery Today

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star “Big” Bronson Reed is expected to be out of action for a considerable amount of time to the point that he could even miss WrestleMania 41 in April 2025.

Reed is reportedly set to undergo surgery on the broken foot he suffered at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in the Men’s main event match. Reed took to his official Twitter (X) account and confirmed he will have his surgery later today.

Reed wrote, “Surgery tomorrow 🙏🏽”

You can check out Reed’s post below.