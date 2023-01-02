Bronson Reed Issues RAW Challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura

Bronson Reed has singled out Shinsuke Nakamura.

Reed took to Twitter to begin 2023 by challenging Nakamura, who defeated The Great Muta at Sunday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo, Japan.

“I like to start the new year choosing violence,” Reed wrote. “Hey @ShinsukeN, Now that you’re done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I’ll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy!”

As of this writing, Nakamura had not responded to Reed’s challenge.

There has been no word on whether Reed vs. Nakamura will take place on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Reed returned to WWE two weeks ago, assisting The Miz in defeating Dexter Lumis in the Winner Takes All Ladder Match, which featured two bags of money on the line. Although Nakamura is a SmackDown Superstar, we could see him return to RAW for the first time since the June 27 Battle Royal, which Matt Riddle won.

Reed’s full tweet is available below: