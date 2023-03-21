Bronson Reed Looks Back At Upset Victory Over Kazuchika Okada In 2022 G1 Climax

What did Bronson Reed think of his unexpected surprise victory over Japanese legend Kazuchika Okada in the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax Tournament last year?

The WWE Superstar recently spoke with Overnight Crowd about the match, which saw Reed under his JONAH persona defeat Okada in a shocking victory that fans didn’t see coming in the 2022 NJPW G1 Climax tourney.

“These are things that are unprecedented,” Reed stated. “People didn’t think that I would be able to do it, but I knew that my time away from WWE, I needed to make sure that I was staying impressive.”

Reed continued, “Being able to get a victory over someone like Okada, who you rarely see lay on his shoulders for three seconds, meant a lot to me, but it also meant a lot to me to be able to come back to WWE with purpose and with a newfound chip on my shoulder.”

Check out the complete interview by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.