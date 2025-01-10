Bronson Reed On WWE RAW’s Move To Netflix And Potential Big Matches

WWE star Bronson Reed spoke with Netflix Tudum about several topics, including what excites him most about RAW’s presence on the streaming platform.

Reed said, “I was so hyped when they first announced Raw going to Netflix. It’s a global stage. That’s what excites me most. I’m going to be able to be a part of something that’s seen in so many different countries.”

On the subtle changes on RAW this week:

“Little changes are big things within the WWE world. For example, the ring mat being black with advertisements on it was such a big change. WWE always had the same canvas.”

On how he can beat CM Punk in a match if he’s given the opportunity:

“I can beat CM Punk, given the match. If I hit him with the Tsunami, his frail, old body will not last. So, CM Punk’s at the top of the list, but I’ve also got unfinished business with Seth Rollins, and the undisputed Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I feel like I’m the perfect opponent for John Cena. If you’ve watched his career, he’s always been fighting big monsters and trying to conquer them. I feel like I’m the final monster for him to overcome.”