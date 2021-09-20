Bronson Reed Opens Up On His WWE Release

Bronson Reed recently discussed his being released from WWE in August while speaking on his JONAHDROME podcast.

Reed was let go due to budget cuts. Here is what he had to say:

“I’m sitting at home, watching SmackDown. I always try to watch the product. I try to watch as much wrestling as possible; WWE, AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, current Indies. I was watching SmackDown, I get a call on my phone and see it’s Connecticut. I answer the phone very confidently and very happy. It is John Laurinaitis, here I am expecting, ‘Come to Raw on Monday’ or ‘Next week, come to SmackDown.’ Instead, he goes, ‘Bronson, I just need to let you know, we are exercising our right to release you from your WWE contract.’ I was gobsmacked. I made sure to ask, ‘Why?’ He went on to say, ‘No, it’s just a no at this time. Keep working and the door is always open.’”

“I have no clue why they would release me other than it has something to do with look. I 100% think it has to do with body image or the fact that I was an Indie wrestler and had been wrestling for fourteen years and they are going in this new direction of hiring young talent that are athletes outside of wrestling.”