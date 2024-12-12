Bronson Reed Provides An Update On His Status Following Foot Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star “Big” Bronson Reed was set to undergo surgery after he suffered a broken foot in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Reed took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly following the surgery and shared a photo, while also writing, “On the road to f**k s**t up!”

There is no word yet on when Reed will be returning to the ring, but he is believed to be missing WWE WrestleMania 41 next year.

You can check out Reed’s post below.