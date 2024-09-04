Bronson Reed Reacts To Braun Strowman Replacing Him In WWE RAW Match

“The Monster Of All Monsters” Braun Strowman took “Big” Bronson Reed’s place in the WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Triple Threat Qualifying Match on RAW last Monday night due to Reed testing positive for COVID, and Reed appears not to be too pleased.

Reed, who took out Strowman with a Tsunami onto a car roof on last week’s show, took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on Strowman being his replacement.

Reed wrote, “Wait …. so they replaced me with the “monster” I slayed last week??? What the F… #WWERaw”

You can check out Reed’s post below.