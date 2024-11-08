Bronson Reed Reveals His Dream WWE WrestleMania Moment

WWE star “Big” Bronson Reed spoke with Matt Bingham of Z93 on a number of topics, including his dream WrestleMania moment.

Reed said, “I guess my dream WrestleMania moment would be something like the ‘Boyhood Dream’ Shawn Michaels capturing that Championship at WrestleMania. I remember watching that as a kid myself and seeing him hold the title and get down onto his knees. You know, that’s what everyone sort of dreams of. But maybe I do a little bit different where I’m a little bit more dominant, and maybe I swing that title around my head.”

You can check out Reed’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)