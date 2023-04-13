Bronson Reed Says He Is “The Present” In WWE

Has the WWE Universe seen the best that Monday Night Raw Superstar Bronson Reed has to offer?

Who better to ask than “The Colossal” himself?

Following a collision with Bobby Lashley on RAW, Reed appeared on Wednesday’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, where the former NXT North American Champion shared the following statement with Matt Camp and The Bump crew:

<blockquote>“The WWE Universe still hasn’t seen Bronson Reed’s full potential and it’s coming. If I have to square off with Bobby again, the whole world is going to see exactly why I am the present. I was listening to Santos [Escobar] talk about all this tradition and history. We need to stop that. We need to stop recreating moments. Us, the new guys in WWE like myself, Santos, Dominik Mysterio. We are the ones to create moments. We are the ones to take over.”</blockquote>

You can watch the complete episode below: