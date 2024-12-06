Bronson Reed Set To Undergo Surgery

Bronson Reed will be out of action for several months following surgery.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live match featured a main match with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and CM Punk defeating The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Reed in WarGames.

Reed and Jimmy were injured after jumping from the top of the cage during the fight. Following the show, Reed said he has a right ankle ailment, while Jimmy is dealing with a broken toe.

According to PWInsider.com, “Reed will undergo surgery sometime next week for his ankle/foot injury.” As a result, he will miss forthcoming house shows where he was scheduled to compete against Seth Rollins in steel cage matches as part of the company’s post-holiday roster.

We wish him rapid recovery.