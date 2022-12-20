Bronson Reed Speaks Out Following His WWE Return

Bronson Reed (JONAH) has spoken out about his WWE comeback following his main roster debut on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Reed returned during Dexter Lumis’ ladder match against The Miz, and knocked out Lumis. Reed assisted Miz in retrieving the cash bags suspended above the ring.

Reed demanded payment in a video posted by WWE after the show. Reed took another bundle of cash after The Miz handed him one. Reed shared the video and added the following comment, “Hey DUMMIES! REMEMBER… Always secure the bag! 💰”

Reed was a former NXT North American Champion and was a member of WWE NXT from 2018 to 2021. Reed was released in August 2021, despite an impressive push and rumors of a main roster call-up.

Reed last wrestled for WWE in July 2021 on an episode of NXT, where Adam Cole defeated him. He joined Impact Wrestling and found success in NJPW.