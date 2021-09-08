Bronson Reed Talks About Becoming A Free Agent Says He Was “Terribly Mismanaged”

On Wednesday afternoon, former WWE star Bronson Reed issued the following statement on Twitter:
“Tomorrow I become a free agent.
I am confident in myself and my abilities. Although being terribly mismanaged by a company recently makes me nervous about having to find a new employer in 60 days.
Thanks for all the support! I’m sure I’ll be back to kicking ass in no time!”
Tomorrow I become a free agent.
I am confident in myself and my abilities. Although being terribly mismanaged by a company recently makes me nervous about having to find a new employer in 60 days.
Thanks for all the support! I'm sure I'll be back to kicking ass in no time! pic.twitter.com/ordFMB6Kpg
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) September 8, 2021
You wanna see me somewhere?
Let them know, TWEET, @ them!Your voice is the strongest thing in the wrestling world.
Thursday I'm a free agent!#JONAH #PROWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/0DPtFgrrlT
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) September 7, 2021