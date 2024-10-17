Bronson Reed Talks Potential Natural Disasters 2.0 Team With Otis

WWE star Bronson Reed appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics, including how he and Otis could make a great Natural Disasters 2.0 team.

Reed said, “I said you could have Earthquake, Typhoon, Tsunami. Eventually [Otis] will be Landslide [laughs]. If all else fails, me and [Otis] can be the Natural Disasters 2.0.”

On his thoughts on working with Otis:

“We had a few matches last year. It was in the midcard and just a couple of matches. They’re all really fun. We did a bunch of live show loops against each other. Now, given the change in my character and his as well, it’d be way more over. That might be something we can re-do.”

