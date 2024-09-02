Bronson Reed Tests Positive For COVID, Pulled From Tonight’s Raw

Bronson Reed has been pulled from tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the news in a video on X, where he announced Reed has tested positive for COVID-19.

A replacement has not yet been announced for Reed, who was scheduled to compete against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus in one of two WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament matches.

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results.