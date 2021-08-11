Bronson Reed Tweet During WWE NXT Draws Attention From Fans

During the August 10th 2021 edition of WWE NXT, Bronson Reed tweeted a video clip from an episode of The Simpsons. In the clip, Elvis says “aww, this show ain’t no good” and then shoots his television.

Reed’s tweet received some criticism from fans. One fan brought up how Reed was taking a shot at WWE while still having “WWE” in his Twitter handle and here was Reed’s response:

