Bronson Reed Tweet During WWE NXT Draws Attention From Fans

During the August 10th 2021 edition of WWE NXT, Bronson Reed tweeted a video clip from an episode of The Simpsons. In the clip, Elvis says “aww, this show ain’t no good” and then shoots his television.
— JONAH (@bronsonreedwwe) August 11, 2021
Reed’s tweet received some criticism from fans. One fan brought up how Reed was taking a shot at WWE while still having “WWE” in his Twitter handle and here was Reed’s response:
It's been changed waiting for approval.
— JONAH (@bronsonreedwwe) August 11, 2021