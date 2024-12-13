Bronson Reed’s Injury Forces WWE To Scrap Saturday Night’s Main Event Plans

Bronson Reed is sidelined after suffering a broken foot during the main event of the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, forcing WWE to adjust its plans significantly. Reed sustained the injury during a high-risk dive off the top of the cage and underwent surgery on Wednesday.

As previously reported by WrestleVotes, Reed’s recovery timeline is estimated to be around May or June 2025. Bryan Alvarez added on Wrestling Observer Radio that the surgery was more complicated than initially expected but ultimately successful, and Reed is now on the road to recovery.

Due to Reed’s absence, WWE has shifted storylines, including an earlier-than-planned return for Drew McIntyre, as reported by PWInsider.com. McIntyre is now set to face Sami Zayn this Saturday at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Originally, WWE had planned for Seth Rollins to face Reed at the event, which would have served as the culmination of their ongoing feud.

With these changes, WWE has adapted quickly to ensure compelling storytelling continues despite the unexpected setback. Fans wish Reed a speedy recovery and eagerly await his return to the ring.