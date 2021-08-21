Bronson Reed’s Response To Being Called A “Mark” Due To His CM Punk Comments

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) was among several wrestling personalities that reacted to CM Punk’s AEW debut on Rampage. It appears that at least one fan referred to Jonah as a “mark” due to his passionate tweet about Punk. Here was what Jonah said regarding Punk and the “mark” comment:

