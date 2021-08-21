Bronson Reed’s Response To Being Called A “Mark” Due To His CM Punk Comments

Former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) was among several wrestling personalities that reacted to CM Punk’s AEW debut on Rampage. It appears that at least one fan referred to Jonah as a “mark” due to his passionate tweet about Punk. Here was what Jonah said regarding Punk and the “mark” comment:
Well … that resonated with me deeply. I feel those words now more than ever.
I don't know what will happen with me but I need to be in the ring with .@CMPunk
He shaped my teenage years alongside Joe and we had the match below robbed from us.
Kudos .@AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/nftlcw1BlQ
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 21, 2021
Haha calling me a mark. Sorry I'm a fan of the business im in.
I forgot that Lebron hates basketball, Quentin Tarantino hates movies …
Get that negative energy outta here! Burner account boys!
I love pro wrestling.
— JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 21, 2021