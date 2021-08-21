Bronson Reed’s Response To Being Called A “Mark” Due To His CM Punk Comments

Former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) was among several wrestling personalities that reacted to CM Punk’s AEW debut on Rampage. It appears that at least one fan referred to Jonah as a “mark” due to his passionate tweet about Punk. Here was what Jonah said regarding Punk and the “mark” comment:

Well … that resonated with me deeply. I feel those words now more than ever.

I don't know what will happen with me but I need to be in the ring with .@CMPunk

He shaped my teenage years alongside Joe and we had the match below robbed from us.

Kudos .@AEW #AEWRampage

