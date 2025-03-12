Bronson Reed’s WWE Return Timeline Revealed

Bronson Reed remains out of action after suffering a broken foot at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, an injury he sustained while jumping off the top of the cage for a dive during the main event.

Reed underwent surgery in early December, and according to WrestleVotes, his expected return timetable is around May or June 2025.

A new report from PWInsider.com states that Reed was seen in Birmingham, Alabama, a location known for WWE’s preferred medical facilities for injured superstars. He was likely in town to receive an updated prognosis and timeline for his in-ring return.

With Reed continuing his rehabilitation process, this update could indicate he’s making progress toward an in-ring comeback.

We wish Bronson Reed a speedy recovery and hope this means he’s getting closer to stepping back inside the ring.