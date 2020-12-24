Brother Of The Usos Teases Going To AEW

Joseph “Sefa” Fatu, the 27 year-old son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, teased becoming part of AEW with a photo that he shared on Twitter. Cody Rhodes ended up responding to Fatu’s tweet:

… I’ve never met an Uce that couldn’t wrestle at the highest level! Might need to make a scouting trip to see Sefa… https://t.co/lE9iAdVTtn — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 23, 2020

I make a seat at my OWN table uce..Get right https://t.co/Gp9hhHpXYL — “THE PROBLEM” (@RealSefaFatu) December 23, 2020