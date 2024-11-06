Bruce Prichard And Michael Hayes Currently On Temporary Leave From WWE

Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes are currently on leave with WWE.

Dave Meltzer was the first to report the news today. The longtime WWE creative members are expected to return, though the timing is unknown.

According to the report, Hayes’ absence is due to personal issues, while Prichard’s absence is officially attributed to a family emergency. There is no connection between the two men taking time off, and WWE officials emphasize that the old guard will be brought back.

Hayes has been with WWE since the 1990s, working as an interviewer, manager, producer, and creative. Prichard is another well-known figure in the company, having worked there for decades. Since 1987, he has worked intermittently for the company.

Hayes was heavily involved in the Bloodline storyline and collaborated with Paul Heyman on anything involving Roman Reigns. James Gibson was listed as the producer of the Bloodline match at Crown Jewel, prompting speculation about Hayes’ status.