Bruce Prichard Believes Ken Shamrock Could Have Become WWE Champion

Bruce Prichard recently discussed whether Ken Shamrock had the potential to become WWE Champion after winning the King Of The Ring tournament in 1998 on his Something To Wrestle podcast.

Shamrock had what it took to carry the WWE Championship, according to Prichard, but the main event scene was stacked at the time, and not everyone could become the WWE Champion.

According to Prichard, “I think yeah, you definitely could have. Absolutely, I think that Ken would’ve been in that conversation. But again, it was very, very crowded at the top, very competitive, and not everybody can be there at the same time.”

Shamrock eventually quit WWE in September 1999. He has since wrestled in TNA and Impact Wrestling.

