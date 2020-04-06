Bruce Prichard & Bray Wyatt Reportedly Responsible For Fire Fly Fun House Match

The Firefly Fun House match from Night Two of WrestleMania 36 will go down as one of the most bizarre WWE matches in history. The match served as the co-main event of Night Two and saw “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeat John Cena.

The match was reportedly put together by three main people – Bruce Prichard, Wyatt and Cena, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The match was put together by Prichard and Wyatt for the most part. It was noted that a lot of changes were then made to what they came up with, by Cena.

There’s no word yet on what sort of changes Cena made to the match Prichard and Wyatt came up with, but it was said that Cena’s changes were supposedly for the better.