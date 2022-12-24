Bruce Prichard Comments on Chris Jericho Reinventing Himself in 2007

WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007 on a recent episode of Something To Wrestle. Prichard commented on Chris Jericho’s ability to reinvent himself. Jericho changed his promos, work style and went to traditional trunks.

Prichard said:

“Well, hats off to Chris because he continually would reinvent himself and whether it was a haircut or different ring gear or change it all up Chris was always real good at doing that. He knew that to stay relevant you had to change it up from time to time and I think that’s what has made him relevant all these years.”

Prichard also commented on knowing when to write Ric Flair off:

“The reason he was coming back was to retire. I never knew that Ric was going to do a lending business. Is he going to have people lend him money? No, seriously I had never heard that. I don’t think Ric wanted to retire, but at the same time Ric was looking at how many more years can I do this. Given the option of doing a big retirement thing and utilize you as a spokesperson for WWE and go out and do appearances and still continue to be Ric Flair. It seemed like the idea appealed to him at the time but obviously it didn’t. That was the pitch that was the reason to bring him back and to tell that story as time went on.”

