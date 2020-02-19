Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Sherri Martel having to leave WWE after refusing to stop smoking marijuana, as well as whether her reputation backstage as being wild and a big partier was deserved. Highlights are below.

On Sherri refusing to stop smoking marijuana: “Yeah, look it’s hard. It’s hard when you have a talent, an extraordinary talent like Sherri Martel that you want to keep and you want to continue to use, however you can’t have a different set of rules for people, and unfortunately for Sherri, however many strikes it was, and she had to go away for awhile. We wanted her to go get help, Sherri didn’t feel that she needed any help, and that was the alternative. If you can’t stop doing this and you don’t want to go get help, then we can’t have you doing it on our time. Life’s a bitch sometimes. That one hurt.”

On if Sherri’s reputation backstage as being wild and into partying was deserved: “The perception was that she liked to party and that she liked to do drugs and that she liked to party with the boys and get wild. I don’t think that that was an accurate perception. Once you get to know her, that wasn’t just who Sherri was. Yeah Sherri liked to have a good time, yeah Sherri liked to party just like everybody else, why shouldn’t she, she worked hard. But Sherri, during her time with us, I can’t recall anything over the top. Did we have issues? She beat up Sapphire and threw her in the shower. Yeah. Did we have issues where she would go off on somebody sometime, yes. But you have issues with all your top talent in some form or fashion. Sherri’s to me weren’t extraordinary.”