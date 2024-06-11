Bruce Prichard Explains Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including rumors that WWE legend Ted DiBiase was supposed to be WWE Champion at some point.

Prichard said, “No, DiBiase was never supposed to be champion, ever. I think Teddy could’ve carried it and would’ve been a good champion but that was not something that was ever seriously considered [because] you’re looking at a place that was a babyface territory that always had a babyface champion and was about building heroes. It was about building megastars and Ted was such a strong heel that he wouldn’t have fit at the time.”

On other stars considered for WWE Title runs:

“Bam Bam Bigelow was considered at one point. Bam Bam just came in hot and then fizzled. After [the audience had] seen him, they’d seen him… We talked Ahmed Johnson. God, he would be a great champion. Look at him! Unfortunately, the bell had to ring.”

