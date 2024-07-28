Bruce Prichard Explains Why WWE Stopped Having Kane Wrestle Under Red Lights

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why the company stopped having WWE Hall of Famer Kane wrestle under red lights.

Prichard said, “Because it sucked. The s**ts. Okay, hang on man, think about this. You take a guy dressed in red and black. Full body suit. Primary color: Red. Following me so far? Let’s take out the white lighting that spotlights the participants in the match, and let’s go with red!… It’s the s**ts, I can’t see anybody. It is a horrible idea. It is — you know, we tried it. And there’s a lot of horrible ideas. But there are a lot of great ideas that people thought were horrible in the beginning. You just gotta try them, and you have to make sure what works and what doesn’t work. Guess what? This didn’t work.”

On if anyone advocated for the concept to continue:

“Yeah, I don’t remember anybody advocating for it. I think that it was a situation of doing it and saying, ‘Wow, man, this sucks.’ But when you’re in it, you can’t just get out of it. You got to finish it out. Thank God it was short. But yeah, not good, no. Not all ideas, you know, work the first time. Or the second time, or the third.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)