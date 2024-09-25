Bruce Prichard Gives His Thoughts On Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” Documentary

Bruce Prichard wasn’t a fan of Netflix’s new “Mr. McMahon” documentary series.

The longtime WWE executive shared his thoughts on how Vince McMahon was portrayed throughout the six-episode docuseries, which premiered today on the Netflix streaming platform for paid subscribers.

“Thought [it] sucked,” Prichard said. “I didn’t think it was balanced at all. I thought it was a gotcha piece. I thought it was portrayed as a gotcha piece. It was all about, ‘How can we make Vince look back? Let’s make him look sh*tty here, let’s make him look sh*tty there.’ I’m close to it. I live it. It’s personal to me.”

Prichard added, “Look, Vince is a businessman. But also, the other side of Vince is, when my wife got cancer, Vince made sure she had the best care in the world. My wife was given a four-year life expectancy. Best-case scenario. That was 24 years ago. That was because Vince McMahon made sure she got the best care available. It wasn’t a documentary on Vince and Vince’s life and Vince’s story. It was, ‘See what an asshole Vince McMahon is. Let’s see how big of an asshole we can make him.’ If he were one, I would support that, but he’s not.”

