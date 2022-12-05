Bruce Prichard on Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation to Return to WWE, Past Creative Plans, More

During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed developments leading up to WWE Survivor Series in 1992. Here are a few highlights.

Whether Tito Santana was considered to be WWF World Champion:

“Yes, there were a few guys considered. We talked about Tito, Bret, DiBiase, there were a few different people considered. Do you go back to Savage, or do you do Warrior? We were looking for different presentation. Hogan had left so lets move it into a different direction. It came down to pretty much Bret Hart. Bret had received incredible reactions internationally. Business was good internationally. So, lets build on that. Lets build on the guy because a lot of times the international audience would see things that they wouldn’t get in the states. We could try them out over there. What’s working: What are they buying? If they are buying it there will they buy it here? So we decided it would be Bret. Lets give it a shot.”

British Bulldog dropping the WWF Intercontinental Championship:

“The move was made very simply because Bret was the new babyface champion… We were looking for a heel champion to balance Bret out.”

Ultimate Warrior & British Bulldog quitting:

“They did not quit, they were released. It was chaotic. Things happen and you have to make changes. You give me chaos and I’m calm in chaos. They both violated the polices and were fired. That’s what it was. They didn’t quit and it wasn’t really a conversation. Nothing we could do.”

If they tried to get Hulk Hogan back:

“We were talking to Hulk, yes. We were trying to bring him back.

Hogan’s hesitation about returning:

“Who was he going to work with? I think that was during the time we pitched Dustin Rhodes. We wanted to bring Dustin in and do something with him. That might have been the comment of ‘oh you mean that skinny little kid with the boogey whipped arms I saw on WCW last week?’

