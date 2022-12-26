Bruce Prichard on Infamous Vince McMahon Angle, Former WWE Star’s “Make or Break” Point

WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard reflected on Mr. Kennedy’s WWE career during the most recent episode of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard. Prichard also discussed an infamous angle, among other things. Here are the highlights:

Mr. Kennedy reaching a “make or break” point in WWE:

“It was make or break time for Ken because there was so much potential there, there was so much hype coming in. I remember Heyman saying this is the next big thing. Paul wasn’t alone. We all felt that way about Ken because Ken could talk, man. He was a great promo, he was engaging with the audience. The audience seemed to buy his stuff. But, when it came to the big match when it came to, alright, we’ve got to turn that corner he would always stop short of making that complete turn. I like Ken personally a lot and I thought he had an awful lot to offer to the business. I just feel sometimes and question whether or not he was afraid of that success. Whether he could articulate that or not that I just think there was something in him that he would get there and something would always happen. Something would always seem to happen that would not work.. If you can’t go out and have a good match with Shawn and tell a great story with Shawn then maybe we are wasting our time.. But we weren’t ready to give up on Ken. I thought Ken had ‘it’.”

Vince McMahon’s illegitimate son angle:

“You know I thought it was fun, but I also think it was wearing thin and when you look at it it’s time to move on. Because, look, Hornswoggle could be an attraction and to not be able to utilize him at live events and get him out there is short changing him and the promotion.. I think what was best for Hornswoggle and for the company was to move him beyond Vince and take him somewhere else.”

You can listen to the complete show below: