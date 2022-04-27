Bruce Prichard Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling Promoters

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard talked about the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Promoters.

Prichard mentioned the four names he would put on the list – Vince McMahon, Paul Boesch, Vince McMahon Sr, and Dusty Rhodes.

“Vince [McMahon] obviously, I think Vince is number one,” Prichard said. “I do have to put Boesch on there because Paul was a true promoter. You have to view it through the eyes of who was a promoter, who was a marketer, who was a booker. Paul was a promoter’s promoter. Vince McMahon Sr. was a promoter.

“Jim Barnett, Jim was a promoter and as years went on, Jim Crockett was the guy who owned a business, Jim [Crockett] didn’t promote. Dusty Rhodes was a promoter, even though Dusty didn’t have that moniker, that’s what Dusty did. So that would probably be it, the two Vince’s, Paul and Dusty.”

“There have been times where he said no to the point of selling me or I don’t understand it,” Prichard said. “Yeah, that’s definitely happened.”