Bruce Prichard Reveals the Origin of Royal Rumble Name

Bruce Prichard recently spoke on his podcast, “Something To Wrestle With,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including revealing that the original name for the Royal Rumble was ‘Rumble Royal,” but they didn’t think it sounded right so they switched it.

“We were trying to think of a name. We’re not going to call it ‘Battle Royal.’ We’re not going to call it ‘Legal Run-In Battle Royale.’ It needs a name. Since we were doing [the pay-per-view] in the province of Hamilton, Ontario, somehow we came up with the ‘Rumble Royal’ to make it special, to make it grand, to make it feel like it was royalty, to make it feel that this was larger than life itself.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)