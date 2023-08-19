Bruce Prichard Reveals What X-Pac Heat Meant To Him

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what X-Pac heat meant to him when Sean Waltman was still part of the company.

Prichard said, “I think he felt it. I think that they’d seen, you know, they were just tired of it. And some of it was kind of crass, you know, is the things that he did just were crass, wasn’t cute and funny anymore. He’d gotten older and he’d gotten surlier. And I think that it was just, okay, enough already. I’m tired. Next, go away.”

