Bruce Prichard Reveals When WWE Began Planning Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Executive Producer Bruce Prichard recently spoke with TheRinger.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Prichard revealed when WWE started making plans for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39:

“I would say that getting to this place, where we are, started probably in August. We were really shooting for that and trying to make things work so that by the time we got to Wrestlemania, we were looking at it in August.”

“Even still today, we like to look at what is the end goal? Where do we want to be at the end of this story? What’s the ending? And then work backward. When you look at the Bloodline story and integrating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and now Cody, it’s very deep storytelling. There were so many hints and things along the way that when you look back at it, you go, ‘Wow, I remember that. That meant this.’ You start putting the pieces together.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)