Bruce Prichard Reveals Who He Believes Are the Most Misunderstood People in Wrestling

On his Something To Wrestle With podcast, WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Bruce Prichard recently discussed a variety of topics.

During the podcast, he was asked which names get a bad rap in the pro wrestling industry for what they’ve done and continue to do.

“I think Eric Bischoff is a big one,” Prichard told co-host Conrad Thompson. “I also think Paul Levesque, I think Kevin Dunn through the years.” In the past, Prichard has been more than expressive of his thoughts when it comes to wrestling writing, specifically to one journalist in particular, and believes that name is a big proponent for perpetuating misinformation.

“I could guarantee you that 99% of the dirt sheet writers and I can guarantee you 100% of Dave Meltzer could not tell you of what I do, they could not tell you what Eric Bischoff did, they could not tell you what Kevin Dunn does. They don’t know, they just hear bits and pieces, and then they hear buzzwords and they try to put them together but they have no clue what it actually takes or ‘give me the week in the life of this person.’ Couldn’t do it. Couldn’t do it cause they just don’t know.”

