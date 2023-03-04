Bruce Prichard Reveals Why Bobby Lashley Left WWE In 2008

According to Bruce Prichard, Bobby Lashley left WWE in 2008 because he was unhappy with his career.

Lashley made his WWE debut on SmackDown in 2005 and went on to win the US Title and the ECW World Championship the following year.

After regaining the ECW World Championship in 2007, Lashley left WWE in 2008 and would not return until 2018.

Prichard explained Lashley’s departure on his Something to Wrestle Podcast.

“Bobby was just unhappy. I think Bobby was frustrated with where he was at the time, and Bobby was just frustrated with a lot of things and unhappy wanted to leave that was a point where if you’re unhappy and you don’t want to be here okay let’s work something out so you can leave. It was as simple as that,” Prichard said.

Away from WWE, Lashley would become a big name in Impact Wrestling. At one point, he would hold the Impact World, X-Division, and King of the Mountain Championships.

Since his return to WWE, the All Mighty has won the Intercontinental Championship twice and is a two-time WWE Champion.

You can check out the complete podcast below: