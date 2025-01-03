Bruce Prichard Set To Make His WWE Return This Week

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard is expected to resume his duties this week following a leave of absence that began in November 2024 due to family health matters, according to PWInsider.com.

Prichard’s absence had sparked speculation about his status with WWE, but these rumors were quickly dismissed. His podcast co-host, Conrad Thompson, addressed the situation during their show, stating:

“I just want to address the elephant in the room. There’s been a lot of rumor and innuendo about Bruce Prichard. Just to clear it up, Bruce Prichard is still with WWE. Bruce Prichard is not quitting his podcast, but if you’re a longtime listener of this show, you know that there have been health events in the Prichard family and household, and right now, Bruce is going to take a little bit of a leave of absence from WWE, and he’s going to be away, taking care of what’s really important.”

As WWE’s Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent, Prichard is a key figure in shaping the company’s storylines and programming. A veteran of WWE since 1987, with periods of absence, Prichard has been instrumental in the development of many iconic moments in the company’s history.

Internal reports from PWInsider suggest that Prichard is likely to be present at tomorrow’s SmackDown taping, signaling his official return to WWE’s creative fold.