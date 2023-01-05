Bruce Prichard Shares Story About a WWE Star Setting the Gorilla Position on Fire

During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Bruce Prichard reflected Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, setting the gorilla position on fire on the July 16, 1995 episode of WWF Wrestling Challenge.

“This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to go out and all this stuff, and all of a sudden, he’s got a little container about, you know, the size of a Visine bottle, maybe a little bit bigger. He drops it, and next thing I know, now, I’m backed up, and I’m surrounded by pipe and drapes all around me, and then there are the curtains they go out of. Well, I’m on fire! The gorilla position is on fire! And Kevin Dunn is screaming, ‘Send him!’ And I go, ‘We’re on fire!’ He goes, ‘Send him!’ I was like, ‘God d—-, Gorilla’s on fire; get me a fire extinguisher now!’

He had some kind of liquid fire that I guess magicians use or whatever. I guess he was going to have some fire or something, didn’t tell anybody, so we didn’t have it approved by a fire marshal. He’s in a small, enclosed area, surrounded by flammable drapes, and he fumble-f—, drops the s—, and the drapes are going up in fire.”

