Bruce Prichard Speaks Out On Altercation Between Vince McMahon and Nailz

On the most recent episode of “Something To Wrestling With”, Bruce Prichard talked about the incident involving Kevin “Nailz” Wacholz and Vince McMahon from 1992. This physical altercation led to multiple lawsuits, including the immediate releasing of Nailz. The police were called, as Prichard detailed the events below.

“He called them right then because they came and took a statement. It was fast. It was not much other than somebody go and tell Kevin he needs to go get his bag and go, and I believe it was Jack Lanza who did that either Jack Lanza or Sgt. [Slaughter],” Prichard said. “They went, and Kevin left. But he called the police first, and he waited outside for the police to get there to talk to them. Then the police came in and talked to Vince.”

